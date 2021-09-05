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RC - JUST SAY NO
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194 views • September 05, 2021
RC - Just Say No (Official Video)
288,597 viewsMay 25, 2021
Where are the artists!!!!
This young dude is one of the first and few artists singing out about what is truly important.
He is from Unity in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada, my home province.
Bravo!!!
iTunes/Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1569...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5DDp2n...
Follow RC
https://www.instagram.com/rc.the.rapper
https://www.facebook.com/rctherapper
https://www.tiktok.com/@rc.the.rapper...
Follow Chris Sky
https://realchrissky.com/
https://www.twitch.tv/realchrisskytv
https://www.humorousmathematics.com/p...
288,597 viewsMay 25, 2021
Where are the artists!!!!
This young dude is one of the first and few artists singing out about what is truly important.
He is from Unity in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada, my home province.
Bravo!!!
iTunes/Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1569...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5DDp2n...
Follow RC
https://www.instagram.com/rc.the.rapper
https://www.facebook.com/rctherapper
https://www.tiktok.com/@rc.the.rapper...
Follow Chris Sky
https://realchrissky.com/
https://www.twitch.tv/realchrisskytv
https://www.humorousmathematics.com/p...
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