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(MIAC #298​) Crossing of Agendas in 2031 (Prophecies Across 3500 Years)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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104 views • February 24, 2021
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David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube and Demetrius Leach discuss crossing of Agenda 2030 with religious prophesy pointing to energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2024.

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* Audio segment from the ADAPT 2030 tri-weekly podcast Mini Ice Age Conversations * (MIAC #298​) Crossing of Agendas in 2031 (Prophesies Across 3500 Years)
•Agenda 2030 sustainability goals
•One World (Governance) structure not One World Government
•Jubilee debt forgiveness periods of 50 years X 40 cycles brings us to 2031
•30 Jubilees / 40 jubilees for total of 70 Jubilees over 3500 years
•Crossing of Agendas 2031 the Prophesies Across 3500 years
•Wealth is collecting positive memories
•Success without fulfillment is a total failure
•Prophesy and Earth Changes
•Prophet Joel 1844 with four 40 year cycles end in 2024

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Keywords
cryptocurrencyagricultureprophecygrand solar minimumjubileedavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastfood storageworld governanceglobal currencyadapt 2030climate revolution book4th turningdebt jubileesunspot cycleeconomy foodeconomic cyclesfloods across the planetvolcanoes across the planet eruptprophecy timelinessigns in the skies
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