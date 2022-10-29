Man celebrates 1-year anniversary of pro-vaxx FB post with VAXX induced STROKE 💉💉💉

Stroke & Blood Clot In Neck“I want to let everyone know that I am now home in Boston and taking it easy after having a stroke from a blood clot in my neck. I now have a permanent stent in my body that is now moving my blood throughout, and most importantly to my head without any further complications. This was a life threatening event that gives me a totally new perspective on my life, and how fragile life really is. Listen to your body... as I did have an indication a few weeks ago that something might be wrong when my fingers in my right hand could not hold a piece of paper for about 30 minutes before it subsided. I just went on with my business and should have gotten that checked out. Early this past Friday morning while at our cottage at the lake, I was rushed to Univ. of VT Medical Center in Burlington where I underwent the procedure that needed to be done in under 3 hours to avoid any permanent damage to my body.”
https://t.me/s/covidbc/5404
Mirrored - Boot Camp
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.