Man celebrates 1-year anniversary of pro-vaxx FB post with VAXX induced STROKE 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Published 24 days ago

Stroke & Blood Clot In Neck"I want to let everyone know that I am now home in Boston and taking it easy after having a stroke from a blood clot in my neck. I now have a permanent stent in my body that is now moving my blood throughout, and most importantly to my head without any further complications. This was a life threatening event that gives me a totally new perspective on my life, and how fragile life really is. Listen to your body... as I did have an indication a few weeks ago that something might be wrong when my fingers in my right hand could not hold a piece of paper for about 30 minutes before it subsided. I just went on with my business and should have gotten that checked out. Early this past Friday morning while at our cottage at the lake, I was rushed to Univ. of VT Medical Center in Burlington where I underwent the procedure that needed to be done in under 3 hours to avoid any permanent damage to my body."

https://t.me/s/covidbc/5404


Mirrored - Boot Camp


Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner


biblevaccine injuriesscripturegenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

