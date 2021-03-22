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WHAT THE U.S. AND THE WORLD HIDE FROM YOU!!! EVENTS OF JUDGMENT-PROPHET EFRAIN RODRIGUEZ (Published on July 14, 2014)
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37 views • March 22, 2021
This is the original video of the prophecy and vision of Efrain Rodriguez. It was posted on July 14, 2014. Efrain does not speak English so he used the services of others to produce this video and they took liberties to declare that this asteroid judgement would occur by the end of 2014. Efrain did not know they had put an end date in the video and it caused many problems. They have apologized for doing that and have clarified that Efrain had nothing to do with setting a date for this prophecy to be fulfilled. Now in March of 2021 we can see that the release of this original video in 2014 began a seven year cycle--one of God's sacred time cycles. I believe this prophecy is about to be fulfilled in our near future. If you want to know more you can check out this info on my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLizqu0y3FGSL5mireAHah76dBtIwSoir6
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