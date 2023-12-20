Palestine Ceasefire March & Vigil Brighton 17th December 2023

Sunday 17th December 2023 march and vigil in Brighton & Hove calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine. As one of the banners here reads, '8,000+ Children Killed - I Can't Believe We Have To Protest This'.
Music: Lowkey feat Mai Khalil - 'Palestine Will Never Die'
