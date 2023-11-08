Create New Account
Time For Slogan Change: MAGA to SAS (Save America Soon)
The Appearance
Published 17 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW 11.7.2023


LINKS TO STORIES DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW...


U.S. MISSILE SUB NOW IN MIDDLE EAST

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/05/politics/us-missile-submarine-middle-east/index.html


IRAN MIND AND HANDS BEHIND HAMAS

https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-regime-mouthpiece-kayhan-iran-mind-and-hands-behind-hamas-operation-al-aqsa-flood


TERRORIST THREAT IN U.S. AT ALARMING LEVEL

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/11/video-terrorist-threat-in-us-at-new-alarming-level-fbi-warns/


U.S. OFFICIALS WARN OF IRANIAN CYBER ATTACKS

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/11/01/us-officials-iranian-cyberattacks-00124847


SURVIVOR OF MAO'S CHINA WARNS: AMERICA ON VERGE OF BECOMING COMMUNIST

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/survivor-maos-china-warns-america-is-verge-becoming/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Watch a captioned video of this show at...

http://www.yourauthorityinchrist.net/AP-Shows-Video/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


newsamericadreamscommunismshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag

