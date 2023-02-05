Create New Account
"THE MEDIA MATRIX" MANIPULATED History & Reality? From the Printing Press to Virtual Reality
Truth Addict
Published a day ago

A JAMES CORBETT  2023 DOCUMENTARY^v^***^***^***^ See Link Below To go 33 degrees DEEPER into the Rabbit Hole ^***^***^***^v^

James does a GREAT JOB in my opinion of going back to Inventing the Printing Press, then to Printing thousands of Books and From the Creation of the Local Newspaper, To going International. From the Radio (News) and the Telegraph to the Telephone, Then the Television (News) and the Internet, Home Computers,  The Smart Phone and Virtual Reality.

A very informative investigation of the MANIPULATION of the MAINSTREAM Media all  throughout History. Starting from around the 1500's with the Invention of the Printing Press and through the Progression of Technology. HIGH TECH Devices and the MetaVerse.

WE HAVE BEEN DIGITALLY PROGRAMMED FROM WITNESSING AND HEARING REPEATED LIES! A TOTAL SATURATION OF SYSTEMATIC SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING AND MASSIVE EXPOSURE TO CELL CHANGING WIDE RANGES AND LEVELS OF  RADIO, ELECTRICAL MAGNETIC, FREQUENCIES... (RADIATION)

----> MUST WATCH  --->  How the CIA CONTROLS Your thoughts. Through the Manipulation of Assimilation comes Conformity and Infiniant Mind Control. Everything you were taught was a lie! By DESIGN.  Click the Link Below and You will AWAKEN! 

Once you see how easy it is to control "OUR" perception with unlimited power and resources. Its time to become aware of what is *** 'Reality' *** and what is made to believe by design  

       The RED PILL is REALITY  or  The BLUE PILL to remain in Make Believe

33  ------->  https://www.brighteon.com/9326ca7e-2c7f-4634-970f-b902db55e353   <------  33

We are living in a Manipulated Reality! All through history The WINNERS have committed FRAUD  by abusing POWER, using WEALTH, creating OPPORTUNITY  all by Design...   

He who controls the World's Currency, controls Our History and the Present World -George Alan Lawson II

﻿﻿They, who have controlled the media, Past & Present, Created Our World of Make Believe. Nothing in my hat, nothing up my sleeve Realities a World of Make Believe -G.A. Lawson II

Fake NEWS - 45th US President Donald J. Trump Sr.


fake newsvaccinesclimate changeglobal warmingmind control5ghistorymainstream mediapandemicagenda 21agenda 2030james corbettagenda 2050sustainable developmentenslaved5g towers5g networkcoronaviruscovidcovid shotsmetaversemedia matrix

