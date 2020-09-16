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Advocacy From Home and the Updated Private School Affidavit
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21 views • September 16, 2020
We joined in on CHEA's Tips at 3 and talk about advocacy while staying home! We also answer some questions about the updated Private School Affidavit.
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about CHEA, visit www.cheaofca.org
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about CHEA, visit www.cheaofca.org
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