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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Thursday 4/9/26 • ANTHONY GAFFEO, News, Calls & Analysis • Infowars
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TRUMP CLARIFIES “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS” WILL BE USED AGAINST IRAN, SAYS “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM” FOLLOWING “FRANK” MEETING WITH SECRETARY RUTTE

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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