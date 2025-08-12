How To Detox Microplastics From Our Cells

::::Microplastic Detox Protocol: • We Finally Know How To Detox Microplastics...

"Sulforaphane is a chemical that is made when chewing cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and broccoli sprouts. A chemical in these vegetables called glucoraphanin mixes with an enzyme in humans called myrosinase, which produces sulforaphane".





UTL COMMENT:- So - young uncooked broccoli is great. Seeds better.

Also - The purple cabbage has a higher concentration of sulforaphane and works miraculously and faster.