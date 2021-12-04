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Mark of the Beast - The Newtimes and the Endtimes, Part 8
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141 views • December 04, 2021
This video discusses how the Mark of the Beast, the pretribulation, the antichrist, the great tribulation and then the return of Christ, are all coming in the very near future, within about the next 10 years or so (by about 2032). The video is based mostly on Christian prophecy.
This video is part 8 of a series of videos title The Newtimes and the Endtimes by a Bulgarian woman named Sylvie Ivanova. Her youtube channel is Newearth.
This video is part 8 of a series of videos title The Newtimes and the Endtimes by a Bulgarian woman named Sylvie Ivanova. Her youtube channel is Newearth.
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