Facebook Executive Admits They Censor Users at the Behest of White House and CDC

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https://gnews.org/post/p1oci68b4
09/17/2022 Sen. Josh Hawley: The United States Government is bound by the First Amendment (protecting freedom of speech). They cannot encourage or coerce or incite or collude with a private party to get around the First Amendment. Facebook has repeatedly cooperated with the U.S. government for months and years and suppressed people’s freedom of speech at its request.