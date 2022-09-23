Create New Account
Facebook Executive Admits They Censor Users at the Behest of White House and CDC
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1oci68b4

09/17/2022  Sen. Josh Hawley: The United States Government is bound by the First Amendment (protecting freedom of speech). They cannot encourage or coerce or incite or collude with a private party to get around the First Amendment. Facebook has repeatedly cooperated with the U.S. government for months and years and suppressed people’s freedom of speech at its request.

