Episode 119 - CERN European Council for Nuclear Research

I share my feelings about CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research) and how it is a proton collider trying to destroy protons in the effort to access lower vibrations realms and the attempted destruction of matter.
Enjoy!
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n9CBm50I2Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiFWNn6sB4I
