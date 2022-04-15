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La Ciudad MAS IMPORTANTE de Asia esta APAGADA
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12 views • April 15, 2022
El covidismo es lo que se podría considerar la religión que mas rápido esta creciendo por el mundo. Me refiero a "religión" por que mucha gente basa las decisiones de su salud en creencias; algo que los humanos siempre han hecho. Pero las cosas en el mundo han cambiado para siempre. China acaba de detonar el confinamiento mas grande hasta la fecha: 28 millones en Shanghai.
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