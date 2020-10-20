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Canada Won't Let Dancers and Strippers WORK, Interview with Samantha Jones - Curvaceous Muse
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21 views • October 20, 2020
The Ontario government decided to force all strip clubs and adult entertainment businesses throughout the entire province of Ontario to lock down and close their doors two full weeks before he announced a second unnecessary lockdown. Samantha Jones is an advocate for strippers, dancers and female entertainers and had this to say about the way the business works.
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In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
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