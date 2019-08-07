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How to prevent mass shootings - Gun gripes #202 - IRAQVETERAN8888
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221 views • August 07, 2019
From IRAQVETERAN8888 channel - August 6 2019
Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
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