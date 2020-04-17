Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35884
The numbers are in on the great Covid-19 pandemic . . . but unfortunately those numbers are unreliable. From mendacious models and puffed-up projections to dodgy death data and tainted tests, today on The Corbett Report James highlights what the accredited scientists and award-winning researchers are saying about the pandemic pandemonium of 2020.