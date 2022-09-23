Whose Fault Is This?

Myocarditis, The Vax And Kids: What You Must Know
* New ad is normalizing that problem in children.
* [Bidan] didn’t take myocarditis seriously.
* Why are ’rona vaxxes still being pushed on kids?
* Health officials need to explain why they put kids at risk by forcing the ‘vaccine’ on them.
* People need to be punished for hurting our kids.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.