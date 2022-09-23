Whose Fault Is This?

Myocarditis, The Vax And Kids: What You Must Know

* New ad is normalizing that problem in children.

* [Bidan] didn’t take myocarditis seriously.

* Why are ’rona vaxxes still being pushed on kids?

* Health officials need to explain why they put kids at risk by forcing the ‘vaccine’ on them.

* People need to be punished for hurting our kids.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022