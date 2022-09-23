Whose Fault Is This?

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Myocarditis, The Vax And Kids: What You Must Know
* New ad is normalizing that problem in children.
* [Bidan] didn’t take myocarditis seriously.
* Why are ’rona vaxxes still being pushed on kids?
* Health officials need to explain why they put kids at risk by forcing the ‘vaccine’ on them.
* People need to be punished for hurting our kids.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022