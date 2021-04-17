© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST SEE AND HEAR! Iceland Fissure Vent With Sound
Follow
1
Share
Report
232 views • April 17, 2021
HEADPHONES RECOMMENDED!
RVK Newscast #95: The Volcano Area Has Changed Dramatically!
"We visited the volcano in Geldingadalir the same day that four new vents sprouted up in the area and it’s safe to say that the area has changed drastically. The lava is now around 10 million cubic metres in total with 5 cubic metres flowing out of those vents every second."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8haRjldJcnQ
RVK Newscast #95: The Volcano Area Has Changed Dramatically!
"We visited the volcano in Geldingadalir the same day that four new vents sprouted up in the area and it’s safe to say that the area has changed drastically. The lava is now around 10 million cubic metres in total with 5 cubic metres flowing out of those vents every second."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8haRjldJcnQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.