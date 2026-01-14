BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Macron's statement: if an escalation around Greenland, France will side with Denmark
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 1 day ago

Macron is bluntly stating that in the event of an escalation around Greenland, France will side with Denmark.

"A threat to the sovereignty of a European ally would have unprecedented consequences. France will act in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland."

Adding Medvedev's reply on X to this video:

Dmitry Medvedev

@MedvedevRussiaE

The Gallic cock has crowed that, if the sovereignty of Denmark is affected, the consequences would be unprecedented. Ooh, what they will do?! Kidnap POTUS? Nuke the US? Course not. They’ll just shit their pants and give up Greenland. And that’d would be a great European precedent

11:43 AM · Jan 14, 2026

https://x.com/MedvedevRussiaE/status/2011494506764312611

Adding:

The Government of Greenland announced that Danish and other allied (NATO) military forces will increase their presence in Greenland “from today.”

Adding:

US troops in Qatar have reportedly been ordered to "evacuate" the country, in anticipation of an outbreak of armed hostilities against Iran.

Adding:

The United States is suspending visa issuance for citizens of Russia and Iran, Fox News reports, citing an internal State Department memo.

In total, the list includes 75 countries, though only some have been made public so far: Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

According to the memo, consular officers are instructed to deny visa applications from citizens of these countries starting January 21, while the State Department reviews its screening and vetting procedures. The duration of this review is currently unknown.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Belle Carter
Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Belle Carter
California&#8217;s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

California’s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

Lance D Johnson
Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Willow Tohi
GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy