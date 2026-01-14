Macron's statement: if an escalation around Greenland, France will side with Denmark

Macron is bluntly stating that in the event of an escalation around Greenland, France will side with Denmark.

"A threat to the sovereignty of a European ally would have unprecedented consequences. France will act in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland."

Dmitry Medvedev

The Gallic cock has crowed that, if the sovereignty of Denmark is affected, the consequences would be unprecedented. Ooh, what they will do?! Kidnap POTUS? Nuke the US? Course not. They’ll just shit their pants and give up Greenland. And that’d would be a great European precedent

11:43 AM · Jan 14, 2026

The Government of Greenland announced that Danish and other allied (NATO) military forces will increase their presence in Greenland “from today.”

US troops in Qatar have reportedly been ordered to "evacuate" the country, in anticipation of an outbreak of armed hostilities against Iran.

The United States is suspending visa issuance for citizens of Russia and Iran, Fox News reports, citing an internal State Department memo.

In total, the list includes 75 countries, though only some have been made public so far: Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

According to the memo, consular officers are instructed to deny visa applications from citizens of these countries starting January 21, while the State Department reviews its screening and vetting procedures. The duration of this review is currently unknown.