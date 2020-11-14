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Jim Carrey: Stop Apologizing! We Must Say YES to Socialism!
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23 views • November 14, 2020
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During a recent appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Hollywood actor Jim Carrey displayed his new "Nike" shoes and described them as "a salute to Colin Kaepernick" later even asserting that, "We have to say yes to socialism, to the word and everything. We have to stop apologizing." Stefan Molyneux does a deep dive into all things Jim Carrey and explains how an intelligent successful human being could still support the dangerous ideology of socialism.
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During a recent appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Hollywood actor Jim Carrey displayed his new "Nike" shoes and described them as "a salute to Colin Kaepernick" later even asserting that, "We have to say yes to socialism, to the word and everything. We have to stop apologizing." Stefan Molyneux does a deep dive into all things Jim Carrey and explains how an intelligent successful human being could still support the dangerous ideology of socialism.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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