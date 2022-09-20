Navy Quietly Lifts Punishments for Unvaccinated SEALs

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mx3696c
09/14/2022 The Pentagon could be in hot water after the Inspector General said the Department of Defense was engaging in“concerning denials of religious liberty accommodation requests for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.” We are learning the Navy quietly lifting punishment for unvaccinated Navy SEALs