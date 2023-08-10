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Are Aliens & UFOs a Government Psyop? Ep 295
High Hopes
High Hopes
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40 views • August 10, 2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 9, 2023


Glenn takes an honest look at the latest revelations about UFOs. This is either the biggest news story in history or the biggest hoax in history. Is there any truth to the recent whistleblower testimony before Congress? Or is this just the latest in a long history of UFO psyops by our government? The recent congressional hearing on UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) is historic because of the mind-blowing testimony from whistleblower David Grusch. It’s the first time that a former federal intelligence officer has admitted under oath that activity related to potentially alien craft is being performed by a secret government program in cooperation with defense contractors. Grusch also alleges that this has been going on for decades and that he has been briefed on these details by multiple high-level intelligence officers and personnel with firsthand knowledge of the program. Oh, and it all happens to be going down outside the purview of Congress. Glenn interviews Michael Shellenberger, investigative journalist and founder of “Public” on Substack. Michael interviewed several high security clearance intelligence officers who corroborate much of Grusch’s testimony about the U.S. government possessing alien spacecraft and say the government has located more than a dozen non-human craft since WWII. “The idea is so shocking that you kind of have to be like there's some big chance that's not true,” Michael says, “but if this is true, this means we’re not alone and we haven't been for a long time.”


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#blazetv #theblaze #glennbeck #glenntv #aliens #UFO #UAP #psyop #hoax #whistleblower #congress #shellenberger #spacecrafts


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RgyFWZt0-I

Keywords
aliensextraterrestrialsufosglenn beckcongressional hearinguapalien craftdefense contractorsmichael shellenbergergovernment psyopdavid gruschwhistleblower testimonyunidentified anomalous phenomenafederal intelligence officersecret government program
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