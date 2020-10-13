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Ep 172 | What is SERCO?
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66 views • October 13, 2020
#Adrian
A video to watch:
The Truth Behind NHS Track and Trace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyJF1xLqLb0
SERCO, THE MOST EVIL CORPORATION ON EARTH!
https://steemit.com/life/@becomingwhtur/serco-the-most-evil-corporation-on-earth
A few articles:
The Guardian:
Serco-run immigration centre turned blind eye to corruption, court told
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/feb/25/serco-immigration-centre-colnbrook-mark-blake-the-sun-trial
Mail Online:
Failures of scandal-hit Serco: How private contractor leading UK's coronavirus contact-tracing programme is beset by controversy
Serco faced claims in 2013 it overcharged the government for electronic tagging
It was later fined £19.2million in a settlement with Serious Fraud Office in 2019
Hampshire-based firm also faced allegations of abuse at its immigration centre
In 2018, Serco sparked fury after it emerged it planned to evict hundreds of asylum seekers from private accommodation in Glasgow without court orders
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8343613/Serco-Private-contractor-leading-UKs-coronavirus-contact-tracing-programme-beset-controversy.html
Search:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=serco%20fine&;t=web&client=ext-chrome-sb
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
A video to watch:
The Truth Behind NHS Track and Trace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyJF1xLqLb0
SERCO, THE MOST EVIL CORPORATION ON EARTH!
https://steemit.com/life/@becomingwhtur/serco-the-most-evil-corporation-on-earth
A few articles:
The Guardian:
Serco-run immigration centre turned blind eye to corruption, court told
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/feb/25/serco-immigration-centre-colnbrook-mark-blake-the-sun-trial
Mail Online:
Failures of scandal-hit Serco: How private contractor leading UK's coronavirus contact-tracing programme is beset by controversy
Serco faced claims in 2013 it overcharged the government for electronic tagging
It was later fined £19.2million in a settlement with Serious Fraud Office in 2019
Hampshire-based firm also faced allegations of abuse at its immigration centre
In 2018, Serco sparked fury after it emerged it planned to evict hundreds of asylum seekers from private accommodation in Glasgow without court orders
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8343613/Serco-Private-contractor-leading-UKs-coronavirus-contact-tracing-programme-beset-controversy.html
Search:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=serco%20fine&;t=web&client=ext-chrome-sb
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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