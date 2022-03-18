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EntertheStars: Between The Sick Satanic Facist Lying Manipulative Headlines! [17.03.2022]
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110 views • March 18, 2022
-> Lead Vampire Coffin Found Under NotreDame, TelegramBansRushka, & CopperStainedGlassMatrix
Links:
The Live show got flagged, so I had to edit and reupload. This one seems to be okay.
Notre Dame in I Pet Goat 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0_mXZegF2M
Vampire found under Notre Dame in Lead coffin.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/workers-setting-scaffolding-notre-dame-111922010.html
https://metro.co.uk/2017/08/30/why-was-princess-dianas-coffin-lined-with-lead-6888914/
Lead coffins, keep the spirits in or lock them out.
https://www.penn.museum/sites/expedition/of-coffins-curses-and-other-plumbeous-matters/
Bride of Dracula trapped in lead coffin to trap her demon
https://historycollection.com/donehogawa-indian-surprises-lee-appomattox/
Other headlines
https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-rt-media-telegram-ukraine/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-and-russia-draw-up-15-point-ceasefire-peace-plan-150220659.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/russian-negotiator-says-ukraine-is-proposing-swedish-style-neutral-state-01647424152?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/appeals-court-rule-jussie-smollett-181552878.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/does-charging-ev-cost-more-182042025.html
Stained glass copper matrix
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stained_glass
https://www.erzulies.com/voodoo-dolls-voodoo-fetish-wangas/stained-glass-voodoo-dolls-glass-magic/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanks-Giving_Square
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Chapel_of_Thanksgiving,_Dallas,_Texas
White X's on New Orleans homes after Katrina appeared 11 years earlier in Interview with a Vampire.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interview_with_the_Vampire_(film)
https://archive.curbed.com/2015/8/19/9929170/fema-x
https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/z/voodoo-spirit-symbols-new-orleans-louisiana-48536011.jpg
3,492 viewsMar 17, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-eRuICjKB5I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
The Live show got flagged, so I had to edit and reupload. This one seems to be okay.
Notre Dame in I Pet Goat 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0_mXZegF2M
Vampire found under Notre Dame in Lead coffin.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/workers-setting-scaffolding-notre-dame-111922010.html
https://metro.co.uk/2017/08/30/why-was-princess-dianas-coffin-lined-with-lead-6888914/
Lead coffins, keep the spirits in or lock them out.
https://www.penn.museum/sites/expedition/of-coffins-curses-and-other-plumbeous-matters/
Bride of Dracula trapped in lead coffin to trap her demon
https://historycollection.com/donehogawa-indian-surprises-lee-appomattox/
Other headlines
https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-rt-media-telegram-ukraine/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-and-russia-draw-up-15-point-ceasefire-peace-plan-150220659.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/russian-negotiator-says-ukraine-is-proposing-swedish-style-neutral-state-01647424152?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/appeals-court-rule-jussie-smollett-181552878.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/does-charging-ev-cost-more-182042025.html
Stained glass copper matrix
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stained_glass
https://www.erzulies.com/voodoo-dolls-voodoo-fetish-wangas/stained-glass-voodoo-dolls-glass-magic/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanks-Giving_Square
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Chapel_of_Thanksgiving,_Dallas,_Texas
White X's on New Orleans homes after Katrina appeared 11 years earlier in Interview with a Vampire.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interview_with_the_Vampire_(film)
https://archive.curbed.com/2015/8/19/9929170/fema-x
https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/z/voodoo-spirit-symbols-new-orleans-louisiana-48536011.jpg
3,492 viewsMar 17, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-eRuICjKB5I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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