Trump's Name in the Bible Verses: About the RAPTURE (2021)

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Harpazo became raptus, the Latin root of the English word rapture. It means “the transporting of a person from one place to another, especially to heaven.” So it’s the Latin version that gave the event its name.



1Co 15:12DLL Now if Christ be preached that he was RAPTURED, how say some among you that there is no RAPTURE?



1Co 15:51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,

1Co 15:52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last TRUMP: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.



1Co 15:12 DLL Now if Christ be preached that He was RAPTURED, how say some among you that there is no RAPTURED?



G4536

σάλπιγξ

salpigx

sal'-pinx

Perhaps from G4535 (through the idea of quavering or reverberation); a trumpet: - trump (-et).

G4535

σάλος

salos

sal'-os

Probably from the base of G4525; a vibration, that is, (specifically) billow: - wave.

G4525

σαίνω

sainō

sah'ee-no

Akin to G4579; to wag (as a dog its tail fawningly), that is, (generally) to shake (figuratively disturb): - move.



G4579

σείω

seiō

si'-o

Apparently a primary verb; to rock (vibrate, properly sideways or to and fro), that is, (generally) to agitate (in any direction; cause to tremble); figuratively to throw into a tremor (of fear or concern): - move, quake, shake.





1Th 4:13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.

1Th 4:14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

1Th 4:15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.

1Th 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

1Th 4:17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up/HARPAZOgreek/RAPTUS-RAPTURE latin; together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.

1Th 4:18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.