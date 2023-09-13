Explanation For The Global mRNA Injection Agenda

I'm not sure who this man is, but he possibly correctly answers the question about why the globalists are now literally trying to inject or genetically modify every living thing on the planet with their latest synthetic mRNA/modRNA technology.







deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA): https://tourwimberleytx.com/mexico/often-asked-what-does-deoxy-mean-in-dna.html

Crichton Research: https://rumble.com/v3g9lom-dna-mrna-explanation.html



