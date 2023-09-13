Explanation For The Global mRNA Injection Agenda

I'm not sure who this man is, but he possibly correctly answers the question about why the globalists are now literally trying to inject or genetically modify every living thing on the planet with their latest synthetic mRNA/modRNA technology.
deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA): https://tourwimberleytx.com/mexico/often-asked-what-does-deoxy-mean-in-dna.html
Crichton Research: https://rumble.com/v3g9lom-dna-mrna-explanation.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.