Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explanation For The Global mRNA Injection Agenda
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1308 Subscribers
102 views
Published 16 hours ago

I'm not sure who this man is, but he possibly correctly answers the question about why the globalists are now literally trying to inject or genetically modify every living thing on the planet with their latest synthetic mRNA/modRNA technology.


deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA): https://tourwimberleytx.com/mexico/often-asked-what-does-deoxy-mean-in-dna.html

Crichton Research: https://rumble.com/v3g9lom-dna-mrna-explanation.html


Keywords
gmogodvaccineglobalismagendadepopulationdnabill gatestheologyexplanationgeneticscuriousmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket