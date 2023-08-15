X22 Report - Ep. 3139a - People Are Now Electing [CB] Destroyers, Fed Signals The Economy Is Going Down In 2024

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

The Biden admin is showing the people how he is wasting money and the green new deal is one gigantic hoax. The people are waking up and they are realizing the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't reduce inflation, just another lie. The people voted for a [CB] destroyer, it has begun. The Fed signals that they are ready to bring down the economy.

