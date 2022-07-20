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https://gnews.org/post/pwkbe087
07/19/2022 According to WION, Russian gas giant Gazprom informs Europe that it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of extraordinary circumstances, could lead to absolute chaos across the continent and energy costs would in fact skyrocket.