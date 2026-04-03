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🇮🇷 Iran
🇺🇸 USA
Is that real..?
IRAN HAS REVEALED EVIDENCE THAT JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS LIVING IN ISRAEL & BLACKMAILING KASH PATEL.
🌎 🔎🕳💿💻💽🕳 🌍
(13min : 33sec)
Iran shocked the world by hacking into FBI Director Kash Patel's private emails.
But there's something the corporate media won't even touch: Iran didn't hack Patel. It hacked Israel.
And things get even darker from there. Handal's hacking team says this is just the beginning. They have more. Much, much more…
#subvertedHistory #transhumanism #technology