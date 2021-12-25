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083 - Is Taking The Vaccine Still A Personal Choice? WUP 83
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65 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 83 we discuss the current rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine around the world. We take a look at methods that governments are using to get the maximum number of people vaccinated. We also discuss what various doctors, professors and other professionals have to say on the subject, in order to get an answer to the question whether taking the vaccine is still a personal choice?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Fact-checker back-pedals after ‘spreading misinformation’ on Joe Biden's watch check
Sky News Australia YouTube Account
https://youtu.be/meqDXetNG4w
EDSG to restrict persons without Green Cards from large gatherings
Independent Television and Radio YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2ITxfLwx8ew
Biden, Pelosi, Fauci said would not be mandatory
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6272411428001#sp=show-clips
Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Covid-19 and HIV at 2021 National Convention
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/FGOZMokRnic
FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID
TheCrowhouse Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS OF THE CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE STATUS 09/15/2021
Philosophers-stone.info Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hx1ksGkSwOBR/
The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic
https://www.jccf.ca/the-persecution-of-canadian-physicians-by-organized-medicine-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Interview with Dr. David Martin
Stew Peters Show Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/embed/vhg5t0/?pub=4
DR, PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEWED BY REINER FUELLMICH
SixthSense Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOjvn9XTti0V/
Dr. Vlidimir Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem
Rob. Hardy YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TyGR6nDHoV8
Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly
Newsmax TV YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TqFcwfV2s8Y
DR. BRYAN ARDIS - HOSPITAL PROTOCOL IS WHAT IS MURDERING COVID / FLU PATIENTS
TruthVideos1984 BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKBpP5blJ21B/
France's long-time vaccine policy chief: Covid policy is "completely stupid" and "unethical"
UK Column Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/vl44r8-frances-long-time-vaccine-policy-chief-covid-policy-is-completely-stupid-an.html
https://www.cleveland.com/coronavirus/2021/09/analysis-bidens-war-on-virus-becomes-war-on-unvaccinated.html
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/cif-green/2009/sep/17/low-carbon-sunday
https://nypost.com/2021/09/12/get-ready-for-climate-change-emergency-lockdowns/
https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Grady
https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us/
https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital
https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf
https://news.yahoo.com/251-medical-journals-warned-world-100143964.html
https://www.oikoumene.org/news/climate-sunday-an-opportunity-for-churches-to-act-for-creation
https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2021/09/11/210911f.html
https://ctbi.org.uk/climate-sunday/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/alberta-premier-makes-it-illegal-for-unvaccinated-to-gather-introduces-vaccine-passport/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/31/biden-booster-plan-fda-508149
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58634982
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-58629052
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/24-september/news/uk/cop26-is-vital-multifaith-environment-declaration-tells-world-leaders
https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/crypto-infection/
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 443.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5T+443&;suggestion=0
Christian Service, p. 158.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChS+158.1&;suggestion=0
The Desire of Ages, p. 121.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+121.3&;suggestion=0
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 6.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=grc+6.1&;suggestion=0
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Practical Health In Times Such As These – What’s Up Prof? 94
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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Practical Health In Times Such As These – What’s Up Prof? 94
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Fact-checker back-pedals after ‘spreading misinformation’ on Joe Biden's watch check
Sky News Australia YouTube Account
https://youtu.be/meqDXetNG4w
EDSG to restrict persons without Green Cards from large gatherings
Independent Television and Radio YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2ITxfLwx8ew
Biden, Pelosi, Fauci said would not be mandatory
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6272411428001#sp=show-clips
Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Covid-19 and HIV at 2021 National Convention
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/FGOZMokRnic
FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID
TheCrowhouse Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS OF THE CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE STATUS 09/15/2021
Philosophers-stone.info Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hx1ksGkSwOBR/
The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic
https://www.jccf.ca/the-persecution-of-canadian-physicians-by-organized-medicine-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Interview with Dr. David Martin
Stew Peters Show Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/embed/vhg5t0/?pub=4
DR, PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEWED BY REINER FUELLMICH
SixthSense Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOjvn9XTti0V/
Dr. Vlidimir Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem
Rob. Hardy YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TyGR6nDHoV8
Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly
Newsmax TV YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TqFcwfV2s8Y
DR. BRYAN ARDIS - HOSPITAL PROTOCOL IS WHAT IS MURDERING COVID / FLU PATIENTS
TruthVideos1984 BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKBpP5blJ21B/
France's long-time vaccine policy chief: Covid policy is "completely stupid" and "unethical"
UK Column Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/vl44r8-frances-long-time-vaccine-policy-chief-covid-policy-is-completely-stupid-an.html
https://www.cleveland.com/coronavirus/2021/09/analysis-bidens-war-on-virus-becomes-war-on-unvaccinated.html
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/cif-green/2009/sep/17/low-carbon-sunday
https://nypost.com/2021/09/12/get-ready-for-climate-change-emergency-lockdowns/
https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Grady
https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us/
https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital
https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf
https://news.yahoo.com/251-medical-journals-warned-world-100143964.html
https://www.oikoumene.org/news/climate-sunday-an-opportunity-for-churches-to-act-for-creation
https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2021/09/11/210911f.html
https://ctbi.org.uk/climate-sunday/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/alberta-premier-makes-it-illegal-for-unvaccinated-to-gather-introduces-vaccine-passport/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/31/biden-booster-plan-fda-508149
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58634982
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-58629052
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/24-september/news/uk/cop26-is-vital-multifaith-environment-declaration-tells-world-leaders
https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/crypto-infection/
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 443.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5T+443&;suggestion=0
Christian Service, p. 158.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChS+158.1&;suggestion=0
The Desire of Ages, p. 121.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+121.3&;suggestion=0
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 6.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=grc+6.1&;suggestion=0
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Practical Health In Times Such As These – What’s Up Prof? 94
1h16m19s
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Practical Health In Times Such As These – What’s Up Prof? 94
AMAZING DISCOVERIES AFRICA
Genius Move: California Schools Eliminate Failing Grades!
6m45s
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Awaken With JP
Nesting Christmas Trees -- A Holiday Project
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