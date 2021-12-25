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083 - Is Taking The Vaccine Still A Personal Choice? WUP 83
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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65 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 83 we discuss the current rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine around the world. We take a look at methods that governments are using to get the maximum number of people vaccinated. We also discuss what various doctors, professors and other professionals have to say on the subject, in order to get an answer to the question whether taking the vaccine is still a personal choice?

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Fact-checker back-pedals after ‘spreading misinformation’ on Joe Biden's watch check
Sky News Australia YouTube Account
https://youtu.be/meqDXetNG4w

EDSG to restrict persons without Green Cards from large gatherings
Independent Television and Radio YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2ITxfLwx8ew

Biden, Pelosi, Fauci said would not be mandatory
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6272411428001#sp=show-clips

Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Covid-19 and HIV at 2021 National Convention
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/FGOZMokRnic

FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID
TheCrowhouse Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS OF THE CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE STATUS 09/15/2021
Philosophers-stone.info Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hx1ksGkSwOBR/

The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic
https://www.jccf.ca/the-persecution-of-canadian-physicians-by-organized-medicine-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

Interview with Dr. David Martin
Stew Peters Show Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/embed/vhg5t0/?pub=4

DR, PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEWED BY REINER FUELLMICH
SixthSense Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOjvn9XTti0V/

Dr. Vlidimir Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem
Rob. Hardy YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TyGR6nDHoV8

Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly
Newsmax TV YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/TqFcwfV2s8Y

DR. BRYAN ARDIS - HOSPITAL PROTOCOL IS WHAT IS MURDERING COVID / FLU PATIENTS
TruthVideos1984 BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKBpP5blJ21B/

France's long-time vaccine policy chief: Covid policy is "completely stupid" and "unethical"
UK Column Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/vl44r8-frances-long-time-vaccine-policy-chief-covid-policy-is-completely-stupid-an.html

https://www.cleveland.com/coronavirus/2021/09/analysis-bidens-war-on-virus-becomes-war-on-unvaccinated.html

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/cif-green/2009/sep/17/low-carbon-sunday

https://nypost.com/2021/09/12/get-ready-for-climate-change-emergency-lockdowns/

https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Grady

https://mobile.twitter.com/jesuitnews/status/1407416866843332614?lang=en

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us/

https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf

https://news.yahoo.com/251-medical-journals-warned-world-100143964.html

https://www.oikoumene.org/news/climate-sunday-an-opportunity-for-churches-to-act-for-creation

https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2021/09/11/210911f.html

https://ctbi.org.uk/climate-sunday/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/alberta-premier-makes-it-illegal-for-unvaccinated-to-gather-introduces-vaccine-passport/

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/31/biden-booster-plan-fda-508149

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58634982

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-58629052

https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/24-september/news/uk/cop26-is-vital-multifaith-environment-declaration-tells-world-leaders

https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/Glasgow%20Multi-Faith%20Declaration%20for%20COP26.pdf

https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/crypto-infection/

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 443.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5T+443&;suggestion=0

Christian Service, p. 158.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChS+158.1&;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 121.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+121.3&;suggestion=0

God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 6.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=grc+6.1&;suggestion=0

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Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithparadisefreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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