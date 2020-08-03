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Dr. Stella Immanuel touted hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19
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182 views • August 03, 2020
Posted by Debbie Strauss and Joel Eisenbaum on Click2Houston.com on 30 Jul 2020:
FULL INTERVIEW: Houston-area doctor in viral video touting hydroxychloroquine as virus cure doubles down on claims
HOUSTON – The Houston-area doctor featured in a controversial, viral video claiming an anti-malarial drug is a cure for COVID-19 shared her side of the story with KPRC 2.
Dr. Stella Immanuel touted hydroxychloroquine as the cure for coronavirus in a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. The video of her press conference was shared by President Donald Trump and one of his sons before Twitter and Facebook took it down for violating their misinformation policy.
She spoke to KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum Thursday. Here’s what she said:
Read the full article here:
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/07/31/full-interview-houston-doctor-in-viral-video-touting-hydroxychloroquine-as-virus-cure-doubles-down-on-claims/
UPDATE: 03 August 2020, America’s Frontline Doctors’ website removed after viral video censored: https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/03/americas-frontline-doctors-website-removed-after-viral-video-censored/
CNN's Smear Campaign about the Frontline Doctor's, Trump and his son regarding American Frontline Doctors' video: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/28/tech/facebook-youtube-coronavirus/index.html
FULL INTERVIEW: Houston-area doctor in viral video touting hydroxychloroquine as virus cure doubles down on claims
HOUSTON – The Houston-area doctor featured in a controversial, viral video claiming an anti-malarial drug is a cure for COVID-19 shared her side of the story with KPRC 2.
Dr. Stella Immanuel touted hydroxychloroquine as the cure for coronavirus in a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. The video of her press conference was shared by President Donald Trump and one of his sons before Twitter and Facebook took it down for violating their misinformation policy.
She spoke to KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum Thursday. Here’s what she said:
Read the full article here:
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/07/31/full-interview-houston-doctor-in-viral-video-touting-hydroxychloroquine-as-virus-cure-doubles-down-on-claims/
UPDATE: 03 August 2020, America’s Frontline Doctors’ website removed after viral video censored: https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/03/americas-frontline-doctors-website-removed-after-viral-video-censored/
CNN's Smear Campaign about the Frontline Doctor's, Trump and his son regarding American Frontline Doctors' video: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/28/tech/facebook-youtube-coronavirus/index.html
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