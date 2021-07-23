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21 STATES ARE "LIQUEFYING" DEAD HUMANS AND FLUSHING THEM INTO THE MUNICIPAL SEWER SYSTEMS
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544 views • July 23, 2021
So anyone that has died from the vaccine this is what they are doing with them . I have posted a link below for all of you to read
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
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