© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philippians 4 V. 10-20 JOY AND CONTENTMENT
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 10, 2021
Philippians 4 V. 10-20 JOY AND CONTENTMENT - Believers Find Joyous Contentment In God’s Eternal Presence.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
What picture comes to mind at the mention of contentment? We might picture a dog soaking in the sun while laying on green grass. Others might think of relaxing in a favorite recliner following a delicious meal. Still, others might envision a healthy infant lying cozily in its mother’s arms or cuddled in its crib. Most of us have this picture of contentment, but we somehow rarely see ourselves in that picture. Paul challenged the Philippians to pursue contentment. He wasn’t promoting laziness or a lack of ambition. He was challenging them to find peace in Christ and joy in every situation.
What are some “thieves” that steal a sense of contentment today?
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
What picture comes to mind at the mention of contentment? We might picture a dog soaking in the sun while laying on green grass. Others might think of relaxing in a favorite recliner following a delicious meal. Still, others might envision a healthy infant lying cozily in its mother’s arms or cuddled in its crib. Most of us have this picture of contentment, but we somehow rarely see ourselves in that picture. Paul challenged the Philippians to pursue contentment. He wasn’t promoting laziness or a lack of ambition. He was challenging them to find peace in Christ and joy in every situation.
What are some “thieves” that steal a sense of contentment today?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.