Hunter Palmer (18) dies after collapsing at track meet

MAY 5, 2023. Wisner-Pilger High School multi-sport athlete Hunter Palmer collapsed at track practice. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night. According to AP News, no information has been released about the cause of death.
