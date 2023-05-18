Create New Account
Hunter Palmer (18) dies after collapsing at track meet
MAY 5, 2023. Wisner-Pilger High School multi-sport athlete Hunter Palmer collapsed at track practice. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night. According to AP News, no information has been released about the cause of death.

