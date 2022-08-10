CRISPR 101 + Why Is People Magazine Stating Monkeypox Could Be Spread Via Money? + Special Guest Rick Rene & Why Christians Must Press and Trust God’s Word

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CRISPR 101 | Why Is People Magazine Stating Monkeypox Could Be Spread Via Money?
Part 1 - What Is CRISPR?
Part 2 - Who Is Endorsing CRISPR?
Part 3 - Rick Rene - Blessed to Teach
Learn More Today At: www.Blessed2Teach.com/FreeGift
Buy a King James Version of the Bible Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/collections/books
What Is the Anthropocene? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM
What is the Anthropocene? And why does it matter? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/
Watch - How CRISPR could save lives and end diseases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce7rhjSLIWc
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Elon Musk: A future worth getting excited about | TED | Tesla Texas Gigafactory interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRvf00NooN8
CRISPR | Did X-Files Season 10 (2016) Prophesy COVID-19 / The Great Reset? | CRISPR Technology Explained by Harari, Musk, Schwab, Doudna, Gates, Bourla. Malone, McCullough, etc.
Watch the Original Thrivetime Show CoveringThe X-Files Season 2016 - https://rumble.com/v17uysw-the-great-reset-x-files-season-10-2016-prophecies-the-great-reset-agenda.html
Watch the Original February 14th 2015 World Economic Forum Presentation Titled “RNA Therapeutics and DNA Editing” by Jennifer Doudna - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qECgqd6wJb0
Watch the Original December 1st 2020 Interview featuring Elon Musk Discussing mRNA Technology - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF2HXId2Xhg
Watch Bill Gates November 22nd 2021 Presentation About CRISPR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce7rhjSLIWc
Watch the December 4th 2020 Presentation Titled, “Gravitas: Is China Breeding Genetically-Modified Soldiers?” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19811iKYBZM
Learn More About CRISPR Technology Can Now Be Delivered Via mRNA Injections Today At:
Technology Is Created to Use mRNA to Deliver CRISPR gene-editing: Cell-Selective Messenger RNA Delivery and CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing by Modulating the Interface of Phenylboronic Acid-Derived Lipid Nanoparticles and Cellular Surface Sialic Acid https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/
What Is CRISPR? – In China Scientist Jiankui stunned the genetic community when he announced he had already used CRISPR, which hasn’t been proven either safe or effective in human patients, to permanently alter the genomes of twin girls. – https://time.com/5642755/crispr-gene-editing-humans/
What Is CRISPR? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32532987/
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