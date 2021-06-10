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MY DAD PASSED AWAY. THE VACCINE DIDN'T SAVE HIM. THEY ARE NOT BEING HONEST WITH PEOPLE.
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320 views • June 10, 2021
Some of us are being honest but we are being ignored or silenced. She is right the shot will not save you. it will kill you.
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