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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 62 - 10 November 2020
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14 views • November 11, 2020
Need to Know Episode 62 (10 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Giuseppe Vafanculo. Steve Pieczenik shares his insider knowledge of 2020 election. Trump win validated by Quantum Blockchain System. Fox News cancels Judge Jeanine for questioning vote integrity. Auditor dismantles election red flags. AG Barr authorizes Justice to probe substantial allegations of voter fraud. Claim: Def Secretary Esper fired for secretly helping Biden. Democrats war game election crisis (can you say Event 201?) Chilling look at possibility of a second American Civil War. CA, NY globalist totalitarian wastelands. Fauci new Hydroxychloroquine works… since 2005! US Globalist Media seeks to gaslight public and play kingmaker. Globalist traitors blame whitey. Mitt Romney: legendary parasitic piece of shit. Kristi Noem criticizes Romney. Noem 2024! Big Mike Obama blames whitey.
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