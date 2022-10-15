⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1330, Oct 15, 2022.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 15, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ The enemy has conducted no offensive operations at Kupyansk direction.





💥 Russian artillery neutralised the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at distant approaches in order to prevent attacks at Russian positions.





◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 5 armoured combat vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 1 field munitions depot have been eliminated by artillery fire near Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





💥 Redeployment of AFU company tactical group across Oskol river has been frustrated near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Attack launched by army aviation and Russian artillery has resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured vehicles and 2 pickups.





💥 AFU made attempts to conduct reconnaissance by fire near Sergeyevka and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The involved units were driven back to their initial positions as a result of a fire attack.





◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured combat vehicles and 7 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Overnight from 13 to 14 October, Russian forces frustrated preparatory activities of the AFU at Zaporozhye direction for a riverborne landing operation near Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.





◽️ According to updated information, attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces' army aviation, missile troops and artillery at the amphibious force located in the bay of Kakhovka reservoir near Osokorovka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 5 fast boats, 2 barges, 5 tanks and 4 infantry combat vehicles.





💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional base of 2nd Battalion from 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye has resulted in the elimination of over 160 Ukrainian personnel accomodated in three outquarters.





💥 The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive towards Dudchany, Sadok and Ishchenka (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





◽️ Intense action of Russian forces have resulted in repelling all the attacks.





◽️ About 120 Ukrainian personnel, 17 armoured combat vehicles and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated. Moreover, Russian artillery has destroyed 5 ferries installed by the AFU across Ingulets river.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 4 AFU command posts, 53 artillery units at their firing positions, 142 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Glushkovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Konstantinovka and Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Novaya Kaluga (Kherson region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kiselyovka (Nikolayev region).





◽️ Moreover, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 1 U.S.-manufactured Switchblade 600, have been intercepted near Poltava (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye, Staromayorskoye, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Dmitrenko, Tomarino, Chaykino (Kherson region) and Tavricheskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).





◽️ In addition, 18 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been destroyed in air near Svobodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.





📊 In total, 323 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,792 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 869 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,475 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,580 units of special military vehicles ha