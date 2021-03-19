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David Hogg's Pillow Scam Already Dead In The Water?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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71 views • March 19, 2021
This is a mirror video by Salty Cracker. David Hogg's Pillow Scam Already Dead In The Water?
By Salty Cracker on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdhLI6htpmc

My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to help others spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.

FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

Hi, I’m Cynthia and started this channel to post people, ideas, and beliefs that I lean towards or would like to promote for others to see. Always use your own judgement.

Salty Cracker said it well:
--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Keywords
david hoggfalse flag crisis actorspillow scam
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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