© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FINALLY a Clinical Trial on Facemasks in Children – Parents Take Note!
Follow
1
Share
Report
230 views • July 15, 2021
NON-CENSORABLE as this is a simple summary of study * just published in the Journal of the American Medical Association - JAMA *
ALL Parents should be aware of the emerging science - their kids are THEIR responsibility.
Download the vid here: https://we.tl/t-nPkQHzkh5T
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
ALL Parents should be aware of the emerging science - their kids are THEIR responsibility.
Download the vid here: https://we.tl/t-nPkQHzkh5T
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.