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We can no longer rely on the internet due to censorship and propaganda. Korsgaard Publishing has compiled transcriptions of key videos, essays and articles to protect information that sets us free, wakes us up and enables us to protect ourselves from what is coming. This is how to keep and protect the best and most highly censored information on the web!
Book: THE MOST DANGEROUS BOOK EVER PUBLISHED, DEADLY DECEPTION EXPOSED!
Korsgaard Publishing
On Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Book-Ever-Published/dp/8793987145/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+most+dangerous+book+ever+published&qid=1615337157&sr=8-1