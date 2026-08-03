How Homeschooling and Homesteading Create Stronger Kids for Christ - Cassandra Armstrong

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Cassandra Armstrong lived a life riddled with tragedy and pain. It wasn’t until her mother died that she realized something striking: she had never learned how to process her grief. She had created a shell of protection around herself rather than dealing with past trauma. Thanks to God’s grace, her mother’s passing catalyzed a major life redirection: finding peace and stability in the Word of God. Today, Cassandra is a wife, mom, writer, and homesteader. She discusses the incredible benefits of homeschooling on a homestead in the beautiful state of Maine. She works hard to instill values in her kids that reflect the truth of Scripture - values that will prepare them for the harsh realities of a world in turmoil.
TAKEAWAYS
When you are considering a big decision, ask yourself if it aligns with Scripture
Don’t just survive grief; go through it and deal with it
Homeschooling and homesteading foster independence, servanthood, and confidence
You’re not the only person with a chaotic or messy story - everybody is dealing with some kind of pain
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