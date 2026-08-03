How Homeschooling and Homesteading Create Stronger Kids for Christ - Cassandra Armstrong

Cassandra Armstrong lived a life riddled with tragedy and pain. It wasn’t until her mother died that she realized something striking: she had never learned how to process her grief. She had created a shell of protection around herself rather than dealing with past trauma. Thanks to God’s grace, her mother’s passing catalyzed a major life redirection: finding peace and stability in the Word of God. Today, Cassandra is a wife, mom, writer, and homesteader. She discusses the incredible benefits of homeschooling on a homestead in the beautiful state of Maine. She works hard to instill values in her kids that reflect the truth of Scripture - values that will prepare them for the harsh realities of a world in turmoil.









TAKEAWAYS





When you are considering a big decision, ask yourself if it aligns with Scripture





Don’t just survive grief; go through it and deal with it





Homeschooling and homesteading foster independence, servanthood, and confidence





You’re not the only person with a chaotic or messy story - everybody is dealing with some kind of pain









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4tw5SCG

Growth in the Grief book: https://bit.ly/4vZW2Jy





🔗 CONNECT WITH CASSANDRA ARMSTRONG

Website: https://cassandraarmstrongbooks.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3RuorJU

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3S4sf4G

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4w6bdkO





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2025 Recap & 2026 Goals: https://bit.ly/2026CCM

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #CassandraArmstrong #Bible2School #PublicSchool #BibleEducation #LifeWiseAcademy #ChristianParenting #KidsMinistry #FaithOverFear #JesusSaves #BiblicalParenting #Homeschooling #Homesteading



