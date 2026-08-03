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How Homeschooling and Homesteading Create Stronger Kids for Christ - Cassandra Armstrong
Counter Culture Mom
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Cassandra Armstrong lived a life riddled with tragedy and pain. It wasn’t until her mother died that she realized something striking: she had never learned how to process her grief. She had created a shell of protection around herself rather than dealing with past trauma. Thanks to God’s grace, her mother’s passing catalyzed a major life redirection: finding peace and stability in the Word of God. Today, Cassandra is a wife, mom, writer, and homesteader. She discusses the incredible benefits of homeschooling on a homestead in the beautiful state of Maine. She works hard to instill values in her kids that reflect the truth of Scripture - values that will prepare them for the harsh realities of a world in turmoil.



TAKEAWAYS


When you are considering a big decision, ask yourself if it aligns with Scripture


Don’t just survive grief; go through it and deal with it


Homeschooling and homesteading foster independence, servanthood, and confidence


You’re not the only person with a chaotic or messy story - everybody is dealing with some kind of pain



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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🔗 CONNECT WITH CASSANDRA ARMSTRONG

Website: https://cassandraarmstrongbooks.com/

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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #CassandraArmstrong #Bible2School #PublicSchool #BibleEducation #LifeWiseAcademy #ChristianParenting #KidsMinistry #FaithOverFear #JesusSaves #BiblicalParenting #Homeschooling #Homesteading


Keywords
biblehomesteadingkidstestimonyeducationhomeschoolingacademyteachingcounterculturemomtina griffin
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