Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Arizona is lucky to have State Senator Jake Hoffman!
20 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

The @WHO is a simp for communist China❌ Censorship

❌ Misinfo

❌ Lockdowns

❌ Forced Vax


AZ doesn’t need an unelected globalist bureaucracy stealing our sovereignty & mandating future pandemic responses

God bless @SovCoalition for leading the fight against globalist tyranny!


source:

https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1660877150403321857?s=20

Keywords
arizonalegislaturegop senatorsen jake hoffman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket