Arizona is lucky to have State Senator Jake Hoffman!

The @WHO is a simp for communist China❌ Censorship
❌ Misinfo
❌ Lockdowns
❌ Forced Vax
AZ doesn’t need an unelected globalist bureaucracy stealing our sovereignty & mandating future pandemic responses
God bless @SovCoalition for leading the fight against globalist tyranny!
source:
https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1660877150403321857?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.