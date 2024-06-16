Bro Sanchez Reveals Billy Carson/Joe Rogans Lies

OMG Billy Carson is everything Bro Sanchez shows him to be, a liar, a grifter, a thief of ideas, a scammer, a NASA shill, a fake alien abductee, and winner of the biggest piece of shit award for never being a real scientist but an anti flat earth puppet for those who know the truth but keep it hid from the masses

So Bro Sanchez just destroys him and is so on point its clear whats been going in in the world thanks to this knowledge

