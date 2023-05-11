The Biden Administration's War On Business Continues With Latest Regulations

The Biden administration's Department of Energy has announced new draconian regulations on dishwashers that are yet another example of their green energy agenda at the expense of hard-working Americans. These rules will impose unnecessary costs on American businesses and consumers, while the DOE claims they will save energy and water and mitigate carbon pollution. However, experts predict that the cost savings are inflated and the new regulations could actually increase the cost of dishwashers for low-income families. It's time to stand up against this government overreach and demand better for our country. Stay tuned to Next News for more on this developing story.
