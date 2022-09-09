LUCAS ALEXANDER Interviewed "JOSH & KIKI Show" (Shit Shooting 101): "Age Of Truth, MK Ultra, Aliens"

LUCAS ALEXANDER Interviewed "JOSH & KIKI Show" (Shit Shooting 101):





THE INTERVIEWER BEING INTERVIEWED!

By Josh & Kiki on their Podcast "Shit Shooting 101".





In-depth and revealing - Finally you will hear AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter (also an Actor, Singer, Performance Artist, Prodcer) being interviewed himself on his life-story, how Age Of Truth TV originated and how the platform was created in 2011, and some paranormal experiences and revelations that led up to it. Topics discussed such as MK Ultra, Mind Control, E.T. Alien Existence, Galactic Federation Of Light, Hollow vs. Flat Earth, Psy-Ops and Implementation of the N-W-O and the Good and the Bad Reset, Jordan Maxwell, David Icke….. etc etc..





