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LUCAS ALEXANDER Interviewed "JOSH & KIKI Show" (Shit Shooting 101): "Age Of Truth, MK Ultra, Aliens"
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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17 views • September 09, 2022

LUCAS ALEXANDER Interviewed "JOSH & KIKI Show" (Shit Shooting 101):


“AWAKE IN THE AGE OF TRUTH, MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL, E.T. ALIENS & THE GALACTIC FEDERATION”


THE INTERVIEWER BEING INTERVIEWED!

By Josh & Kiki on their Podcast “Shit Shooting 101”.


In-depth and revealing - Finally you will hear AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter (also an Actor, Singer, Performance Artist, Prodcer) being interviewed himself on his life-story, how Age Of Truth TV originated and how the platform was created in 2011, and some paranormal experiences and revelations that led up to it. Topics discussed such as MK Ultra, Mind Control, E.T. Alien Existence, Galactic Federation Of Light, Hollow vs. Flat Earth, Psy-Ops and Implementation of the N-W-O and the Good and the Bad Reset, Jordan Maxwell, David Icke….. etc etc..


This is an edited version of the orginal podcast ON “Shit Shooting 101”, courtesy of Josh Jadwin.

https://www.shitshooting101.com/



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Your support is greatly appreciated.


You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv


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AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv


For further contact: [email protected]


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aliensufonwomk ultraagenda 21
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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