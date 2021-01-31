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It is EXTEMELY HARD and SAD for me to be around "normal" children.
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30 views • January 31, 2021
I am talking about how hard it is for me to be around "normal" children. It hurts even hearing about accomplishments normal children make. It makes me extremely sad. It is just a reminder of everything Zachary should be doing, but he is missing out on. It reminds me of the happiness and future we were cheated out of. Unless you live with or have a severely vaccine injured child, you cannot imagine what it is like. It is a wound in my heart that never heals.
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