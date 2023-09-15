Create New Account
Hawaii- Cops Arresting, Kidnapping, Removing Native Hawaiians
MJTank
Published 20 hours ago

This video does look antiquated after noticing the vintage of the vehicles, but that makes the narrators' words that much more powerful when he say it probably won't be the last time we see Hawaiians being kicked off. Hawaiians, seriously, stand your ground. #Depop agenda in full swing.#SendThemHome "GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM" https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124689343

linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
nwohawaiiamericanmauiindiannativeevacuationreplacelahainads

