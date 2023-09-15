Hawaii- Cops Arresting, Kidnapping, Removing Native Hawaiians

This video does look antiquated after noticing the vintage of the vehicles, but that makes the narrators' words that much more powerful when he say it probably won't be the last time we see Hawaiians being kicked off. Hawaiians, seriously, stand your ground. #Depop agenda in full swing.#SendThemHome "GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM" https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124689343
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.