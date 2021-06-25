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Smoking Gun! One Month Before COVID Outbreak, Fauci & Moderna Sent “mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates” to Head Wuhan Lab Scientist
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90 views • June 25, 2021
Documents show Anthony Fauci’s NIH and pharma giant Moderna shared “mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates” with an expert who mentored the Wuhan bat lady and “helped test the COVID vaccine” over a month before COVID-19 was identified.
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